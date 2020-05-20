Urbana Country Club set to host AJGA event

URBANA (WCIA) — Dozens of the world’s best junior golfers are coming to the area in August for the inaugural AJGA Junior All-Star at Urbana. The four-day event will run Aug. 3-6 at Urbana Country Club, featuring 78 of the top boys and girls youth golfers.

“It’s really a prestige thing for us,” Urbana Country Club general manager Scott Szymoniak said. “We’re so excited to have 78 of the best junior players, age 12 thru 15 in the world, come into Urbana as a town and our club, as a country club it’s fantastic. To be able to see at this point, the best junior players in the country is energetic and just fantastic for us.”

The AJGA Junior All-Star Series is a collection of events specifically designed for boys and girls ages 12-15 years old. The competition provides an opportunity for younger AJGA members to develop their skills and build Performance Based Entry Status to earn entry into Open and Invitational level tournaments