Urbana basketball searching for first win following back-to-back regional titles

URBANA (WCIA) — The Urbana basketball team is coming off back-to-back regional titles, but still hasn’t found a win this season. The Tigers had just weeks as opposed to months to get ready for the season, and the quick turnaround left the team with a slow start to the season. They’re still confident about where this team is headed, despite the rocky start.

“Now we’re doing much better, I feel like everybody’s getting to know everybody’s strengths and weaknesses,” says senior Jeremiah Hamilton.

The Tigers graduated five seniors last season, including two Division I-level players in Chris Cross and Bryson Tatum. It’s been a challenge to fill those shoes, but the Tigers are relying on leadership from Hamilton, and fellow returning starter Jermale Young Jr.

“There’s a lot of new players so I just got to take more leadership than previous years,” adds Young.

The Tigers won’t be able to compete for a post-season title this year due to the pandemic and new IHSA restrictions. Head coach Verdell Jones Jr. says they’re just happy to be on the court again.

“Just the opportunity to get better,” says Jones. “We just got weeks instead of months to play. We want to make the best out of this, and we want to improve as players and as young men.”