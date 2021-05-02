“Uphill battle” just starting for Kendrick Green

PEORIA (WCIA) — Kendrick Green woke up from a nap on Sunday afternoon, getting a call from longtime Steelers quarterback and two-time super bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger. It was a very (literal) wake up call for the Illini guard who is heading to the next level.

“Tomorrow I’m back punching the clock, to start working on my body again, but it’s not going to be easy going into the NFL, and trying to play right away,” says Green.

The former Illini offensive lineman was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the 87th overall pick, Green has been basking in the “surreal” moment for the last few days, but knows it’s time to get to work soon. Within in the next few weeks, Green will head to Pittsburgh to start learning the playbook, and attend a rookie training camp.

“I want to prove the Pittsburgh Steelers made the right choice, that’s my biggest thing, and I just want to go and be noticed as a guy that works hard every day,” says Green.

Green knew it was a possibility to get drafted to the Steelers, after their initial contact back in January. The Steelers, in search of a center for the offensive line, also attended Green’s pro day in March.