‘Unprecedented day’ for Illini AD Josh Whitman

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has been working almost non-stop since finding out Thursday afternoon that Illini sports had been canceled the rest of the semester. Fears over the coronavirus spreading have postponed or canceled nearly the entire sports world, including March Madness.
“Yesterday was the hardest day,” Whitman said at a press conference Friday morning. “I’ve never had a day like yesterday. Things happened incredibly fast and they’re not finished happening. I think that’s evident that things are very fluid, they continue to evolve on a national level, on a regional level, and certainly here on our campus as well.”