‘Unprecedented day’ for Illini AD Josh Whitman

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The dust is still settling for the Illinois athletic department as the reality of Illini athletes not playing another game this season is setting in. There is a bright side to the end of this dark tunnel for spring sport athletes though, as the NCAA Council Coordination Committee agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate. It means all Illini baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis athletes will be eligible for an extra season, if they choose.

"I fully expect that there will be a lot of amendments, waivers, that will stem from these events," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "Certainly the opportunity to come back in a lot of ways is a no-brainer for student-athletes who want to take advantage of the opportunity. But you're also going to have to look at scholarship limits, you're going to have to look at roster sizes. Most of those spots have been given to somebody for next year."