BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — Unity’s Lexi Ritchie is more than happy to be part of history. The Rockets sophomore wrestler left her mark as one of 14 first time IHSA girls wrestling state champions in the inaugural event at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday.

Ritchie beat Peoria Richwoods sophomore Jaida Johnson 10-8 in the 155 pound bracket to take the title, finishing the season with a 19-9 record.

“One day I’m going to get my daughters and my sons into wrestling and from them to look back and see that I have all of this and they have someone that’s going to be there to support them through everything they want to do.”

Glenwood’s Maya Davis is also embracing her journey as a trailblazer. The senior beat Lake Villa Lakes sophomore Olivia Heft 10-3 in the 115 pound bracket title bout.

“This is so exciting,” Davis said. “I love being a pioneer for women’s wrestling in Illinois. Me and my brother have been doing this since we were little. He just won state last week so now we’re the first brother sister duo to win state. I’ve been wrestling since I was little so I’ve been doing IK State and little kid state,” Davis said. “I’ve been winning that since I was little, but for this to be the first IHSA state it’s 10 times more exciting.”

After punching her ticket to the 130 pound bracket with a semifinal win Saturday morning, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo came up just short in her chase for a championship, falling 8-1 to Alexis Janiak from Plainfield South.

“It was amazing,” Kiddoo said of the experience wrestling in the first time event for the IHSA. “It was great to be apart of it. I’m sad it’s my senior year, but it was fun.”

Jacksonville’s Brooklyn Murphy also finished runner-up, falling her 110 pound title bout to Shea Reisel of Somonauk. Overall, the area’s non-senior competitors say they can’t wait for next year.

“It’s amazing and I’m ready to come back my junior and senior year and do it again,” Ritchie said. “Hopefully come back with a couple of national titles. Everything I can get I want.”

On the boys side, two area teams won state trophies in the dual team state championships on Saturday. Unity finished third in the Class 1A bracket, with Mahomet-Seymour also taking third in Class 2A.

“It’s great to get back to this level again, get Mahomet-Seymour back where it belongs,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Rob Ledin said. “We really feel great about our lineup next year and we just got to rebuild and reload and come on back and let’s try it again next year.”



“They’ve built a great culture here,” Unity head coach Logan Patton said. “This is five years of Unity. I’ve had these guys since 8th grade. They were placing in kids club, state, now they built this brand of what Unity wrestling is.”

GIRLS WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

100

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Angelina Cassioppi of Rockton (Hononegah)

2nd Place – Dutchess King of Lansing (Thornton Fractional South)

3rd Place – Brianna Richey of Lawrenceville [Coop]

4th Place – Ayane Jasinski of Fox Lake (Grant)

5th Place – Rebecca Ferguson of Rock Island (H.S.)

6th Place – Olivia Coll of Edwardsville (H.S.)

8th Place – Kat Bell of Lombard (Montini)

8th Place – Emma Engels of Bartlett

1st Place Match

Angelina Cassioppi (Rockton (Hononegah)) 23-6, Fr. over Dutchess King (Lansing (Thornton Fractional South)) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Brianna Richey (Lawrenceville [Coop]) 29-6, Sr. over Ayane Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant)) 11-3, So. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Rebecca Ferguson (Rock Island (H.S.)) 18-10, Sr. over Olivia Coll (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 27-7, So. (Fall 2:00)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

105

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gabriella Gomez of Carol Stream (Glenbard North)

2nd Place – Gracie Guarino of New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)

3rd Place – Harlee Hiller of Wilmette (Loyola Academy)

4th Place – Ella McDonnell of Morris

5th Place – Bailey Lusch of East Peoria

6th Place – Kyley Bair of Peoria (Richwoods)

8th Place – Alexcia Hardin of Belleville (East)

8th Place – Snow Khi of Fox Lake (Grant)

1st Place Match

Gabriella Gomez (Carol Stream (Glenbard North)) 12-0, Fr. over Gracie Guarino (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 26-15, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Harlee Hiller (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 22-5, Fr. over Ella McDonnell (Morris) 16-22, So. (Fall 5:31)

5th Place Match

Bailey Lusch (East Peoria) 19-19, So. over Kyley Bair (Peoria (Richwoods)) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

110

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Shea Reisel of Somonauk [Coop]

2nd Place – Brooklyn Murphy of Jacksonville (H.S.)

3rd Place – Shaina Hyre of Lawrenceville [Coop]

4th Place – Victoria Macias of Burlington (Central)

5th Place – Jennifer Villagomez of Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)

6th Place – Amy Villegas of Park Ridge (Maine East)

8th Place – Cha`Anna Kassim of Country Club Hills (Hillcrest)

8th Place – Evelyn Simon of Hoffman Estates (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Shea Reisel (Somonauk [Coop]) 23-4, Sr. over Brooklyn Murphy (Jacksonville (H.S.)) 22-13, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Shaina Hyre (Lawrenceville [Coop]) 27-5, Sr. over Victoria Macias (Burlington (Central)) 23-6, Fr. (Fall 3:10)

5th Place Match

Jennifer Villagomez (Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)) 18-3, Sr. over Amy Villegas (Park Ridge (Maine East)) 19-12, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

115

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maya Davis of Chatham (Glenwood)

2nd Place – Olivia Heft of Lake Villa (Lakes)

3rd Place – Monica Griffin of Chicago (Bowen)

4th Place – Yami Aguirre of Yorkville (H.S.)

5th Place – Eliana Paramo of Joliet (West)

6th Place – Isabella Motteler of Peoria (Richwoods)

8th Place – Alexis Seymour of Jacksonville (H.S.)

8th Place – Sophia Ball of Hoffman Estates (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Maya Davis (Chatham (Glenwood)) 9-0, Sr. over Olivia Heft (Lake Villa (Lakes)) 14-1, So. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Monica Griffin (Chicago (Bowen)) 22-4, Jr. over Yami Aguirre (Yorkville (H.S.)) 29-4, So. (Fall 5:35)

5th Place Match

Eliana Paramo (Joliet (West)) 8-3, So. over Isabella Motteler (Peoria (Richwoods)) 16-5, Fr. (Fall 5:06)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cadence Diduch of Freeport (H.S.)

2nd Place – Mackenzie Pratt of Edwardsville (H.S.)

3rd Place – Hannah Suboni-Kaufman of Park Ridge (Maine East)

4th Place – Avery Smith of Red Bud [Coop]

5th Place – Ireland McCain of Round Lake

6th Place – Leilany De Leon of Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)

8th Place – Pyper Wood of Normal (Community)

8th Place – Nyah Lovis of Chicago (Lane)

1st Place Match

Cadence Diduch (Freeport (H.S.)) 22-3, So. over Mackenzie Pratt (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 12-1, Fr. (MD 11-0)

3rd Place Match

Hannah Suboni-Kaufman (Park Ridge (Maine East)) 26-3, Sr. over Avery Smith (Red Bud [Coop]) 20-15, So. (Fall 2:32)

5th Place Match

Ireland McCain (Round Lake) 18-8, Fr. over Leilany De Leon (Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)) 13-5, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

125

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Natasha Markoutsis of Yorkville (H.S.)

2nd Place – Taylor Dawson of Collinsville

3rd Place – Dahlia Leighton of Lombard (Glenbard East)

4th Place – Lauren Dothager of Vandalia

5th Place – Bethany Regione of Schaumburg (H.S.)

6th Place – Bri Bynum of Sherrard

8th Place – Carly Ford of Coal City

8th Place – Dyani Torres of Maple Park (Kaneland)

1st Place Match

Natasha Markoutsis (Yorkville (H.S.)) 30-1, Sr. over Taylor Dawson (Collinsville) 19-23, Fr. (Fall 2:47)

3rd Place Match

Dahlia Leighton (Lombard (Glenbard East)) 20-3, Sr. over Lauren Dothager (Vandalia) 21-15, So. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

Bethany Regione (Schaumburg (H.S.)) 28-4, Sr. over Bri Bynum (Sherrard) 15-27, So. (Fall 4:18)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

130

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alexis Janiak of Plainfield (South)

2nd Place – Berlin Kiddoo of Westville [Coop]

3rd Place – Abby Rhodes of Edwardsville (H.S.)

4th Place – Crystal Villegas of Fox Lake (Grant)

5th Place – Karla Topete of Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)

6th Place – Katie Ramirez-Quintero of Bolingbrook

8th Place – Khatija Ahmed of Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)

8th Place – Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevic of Schaumburg (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Alexis Janiak (Plainfield (South)) 12-0, Sr. over Berlin Kiddoo (Westville [Coop]) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Abby Rhodes (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 19-9, Sr. over Crystal Villegas (Fox Lake (Grant)) 18-2, Sr. (Fall 1:11)

5th Place Match

Karla Topete (Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)) 18-3, Sr. over Katie Ramirez-Quintero (Bolingbrook) 13-5, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

135

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Attalia Watson-Castro of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

2nd Place – Netavia Wickson of Rockford (Boylan Catholic)

3rd Place – Al Ghala Mariam Al Radi of Skokie (Niles West)

4th Place – Alivia Ming of Goreville

5th Place – Keira Dafnis of Wauconda

6th Place – Samantha Anderson of Hoffman Estates (Conant)

8th Place – Alejandra Cornejo of Kankakee (Sr.)

8th Place – Ava Babbs of Lake Villa (Lakes)

1st Place Match

Attalia Watson-Castro (Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)) 17-1, Jr. over Netavia Wickson (Rockford (Boylan Catholic)) 14-12, So. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Al Ghala Mariam Al Radi (Skokie (Niles West)) 18-2, Jr. over Alivia Ming (Goreville) 20-22, So. (Fall 2:31)

5th Place Match

Keira Dafnis (Wauconda) 27-9, Sr. over Samantha Anderson (Hoffman Estates (Conant)) 14-6, Jr. (MD 9-0)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

140

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Antonia Phillips of Alton (Sr.)

2nd Place – Savannah Hamilton of El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

3rd Place – Sara Meyer of Ottawa (Twp.)

4th Place – Rachel Williams-Henry of Zion (Z.-Benton)

5th Place – Noemi Marchan of Chicago (Lane)

6th Place – Emma Garrett of McHenry

8th Place – Maggie Ramaker of Campbell Hill (Trico)

8th Place – Sol Rodriguez of Chicago (Washington)

1st Place Match

Antonia Phillips (Alton (Sr.)) 20-3, Jr. over Savannah Hamilton (El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)) 5-2, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Sara Meyer (Ottawa (Twp.)) 15-4, Sr. over Rachel Williams-Henry (Zion (Z.-Benton)) 15-3, Jr. (Fall 2:37)

5th Place Match

Noemi Marchan (Chicago (Lane)) 24-7, Sr. over Emma Garrett (McHenry) 14-8, So. (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sydney Perry of Batavia

2nd Place – Dyani Rivera of Aurora (West Aurora)

3rd Place – Adriana Demos of Gurnee (Warren)

4th Place – Arie Johnson of Peoria (Richwoods)

5th Place – Sajra Sulejmani of Lincolnshire (Stevenson)

6th Place – Jasmine Hernandez of Palatine (H.S.)

8th Place – Lexie Carden of Durand [Coop]

8th Place – Sanaa Hampton of Rock Island (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Sydney Perry (Batavia) 21-0, So. over Dyani Rivera (Aurora (West Aurora)) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 5:20)

3rd Place Match

Adriana Demos (Gurnee (Warren)) 19-4, Sr. over Arie Johnson (Peoria (Richwoods)) 19-3, Sr. (Inj. 1:58)

5th Place Match

Sajra Sulejmani (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 5-4, So. over () , . (Bye)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

155

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lexi Ritchie of Tolono (Unity)

2nd Place – Jaida Johnson of Peoria (Richwoods)

3rd Place – Valeria Rodriguez of Schaumburg (H.S.)

4th Place – Giselle Ayala of Elgin (Larkin)

5th Place – Julianna Conroy of Buffalo Grove

6th Place – Elliana Balderrama of Evergreen Park

8th Place – Dezirae Yanke of Wilmington

8th Place – Maya Kalombo of Wheaton (W. Warrenville South)

1st Place Match

Lexi Ritchie (Tolono (Unity)) 19-9, So. over Jaida Johnson (Peoria (Richwoods)) 17-4, So. (Dec 10-8)

3rd Place Match

Valeria Rodriguez (Schaumburg (H.S.)) 32-2, So. over Giselle Ayala (Elgin (Larkin)) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 2:37)

5th Place Match

Julianna Conroy (Buffalo Grove) 25-6, Jr. over Elliana Balderrama (Evergreen Park) 14-8, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Rose Cassioppi of Rockton (Hononegah)

2nd Place – ILeen Castrejon of Zion (Z.-Benton)

3rd Place – August Rottmann of Highland

4th Place – Maria Ferrer of Elgin (Larkin)

5th Place – Trinity White of Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)

6th Place – Naomi Miles of Lake Forest (H.S.)

8th Place – Ionicca Rivera of Aurora (West Aurora)

8th Place – Faith Barret of Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

1st Place Match

Rose Cassioppi (Rockton (Hononegah)) 15-7, Jr. over ILeen Castrejon (Zion (Z.-Benton)) 14-6, So. (Fall 1:37)

3rd Place Match

August Rottmann (Highland) 22-15, Fr. over Maria Ferrer (Elgin (Larkin)) 23-3, Jr. (Fall 2:48)

5th Place Match

Trinity White (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 24-2, So. over Naomi Miles (Lake Forest (H.S.)) 9-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayden Huesca Rodriguez of West Chicago (H.S.)

2nd Place – Diana Rodriguez of Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)

3rd Place – Noelia Vazquez of Bensenville (Fenton)

4th Place – Tiffany White of Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)

5th Place – Ini Odumosu of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

6th Place – Brittney Moran of Aurora (West Aurora)

8th Place – Mickaela Keane of Tinley Park (Andrew) [Coop]

8th Place – Gracie Swiercyznski of Downers Grove (South)

1st Place Match

Jayden Huesca Rodriguez (West Chicago (H.S.)) 10-5, So. over Diana Rodriguez (Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)) 15-5, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-2))

3rd Place Match

Noelia Vazquez (Bensenville (Fenton)) 27-2, Sr. over Tiffany White (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Ini Odumosu (Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)) 24-7, So. over Brittney Moran (Aurora (West Aurora)) 12-5, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

235

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kiara Ganey of Belleville (East)

2nd Place – Aaliyah GrandBerry of Chicago (Curie)

3rd Place – Keira Enright of Plainfield (South)

4th Place – Jocelyn Williams of Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)

5th Place – Sarah Epshtein of Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)

6th Place – Kennedi Atkocaitis of Chicago (Taft)

8th Place – Shelby Hailey of Normal (Community)

8th Place – Medina Kadic of Norridge (Ridgewood)

1st Place Match

Kiara Ganey (Belleville (East)) 15-0, Jr. over Aaliyah GrandBerry (Chicago (Curie)) 11-1, So. (Fall 2:40)

3rd Place Match

Keira Enright (Plainfield (South)) 12-4, Fr. over Jocelyn Williams (Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)) 15-9, So. (Fall 3:46)

5th Place Match

Sarah Epshtein (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 17-4, So. over Kennedi Atkocaitis (Chicago (Taft)) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 1:42)

7th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

BOYS WRESTLING DUAL TEAM STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

1A Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Yorkville Christian

2nd Place – Tremont

3rd Place – Tolono (Unity)

4th Place – Harvard

8th Place – Vandalia

8th Place – Colfax (Ridgeview)

8th Place – Sandwich

8th Place – Elmhurst (IC Catholic)

1st Place Match

Yorkville Christian defeated Tremont 48-24.

3rd Place Match

Tolono (Unity) defeated Harvard 46-28.

2A Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joliet (Catholic Academy)

2nd Place – Deerfield (H.S.)

3rd Place – Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

4th Place – Antioch

8th Place – Rock Island (H.S.)

8th Place – Riverside (R.-Brookfield)

8th Place – Chicago (Brother Rice)

8th Place – Chatham (Glenwood)

1st Place Match

Joliet (Catholic Academy) defeated Deerfield (H.S.) 39-33.

3rd Place Match

Mahomet (M.-Seymour) defeated Antioch 35-34.

3A Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chicago (Mt. Carmel)

2nd Place – DeKalb

3rd Place – Lockport (Twp.)

4th Place – Mt. Prospect (Prospect)

8th Place – Libertyville

8th Place – Moline (H.S.)

8th Place – Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)

8th Place – Chicago (Marist)

1st Place Match

Chicago (Mt. Carmel) defeated DeKalb 32-27.

3rd Place Match