Unity’s Knudsen shooting for school’s all-time record

TOLONO (WCIA) — Nine years ago, a young Elyce Knudsen was on the bench when Lauren Grubb set the Unity girls’ basketball scoring record.

“I felt like I was sitting next to famous people,” Knudsen said. “I was like, ‘This is crazy!'”

Grubb’s record of 1,366 points stood until December 3rd, 2019, when Knudsen took the record from her idol. Now with each point Knudsen scores, that records goes up. She’s currently at 1,632.

“It means a lot to me,” Knudsen said. “To see this program go from what it has been in the past to what it is now and especially me as a senior, being the captain, it’s nice to see change when I have this role.”

The school waited until last Saturday to honor the accomplishment, but she ultimately has her sights set on an even bigger number.

“It’s Brian Cardinal’s (record) and I believe it’s 1,812,” Knudsen said about the school’s all-time record for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.



“We have seven conference games, we have three non-conference games left, so that’s ten,” Unity head coach David Ellars said. “Then we have at least one regional game, hopefully more. If she averages 18-20 points a game she’ll be right there to beat the record, yes.”

Knudsen is 180 points away from Cardinal’s mark. Now in the spotlight, Knudsen knows she has young girls looking up to her, just like she looked up to Grubb a decade ago.

“It means so much,” Knudsen said. “My mom has always put into my head that, ‘Hey Elyce, you got to keep your calm out there on the court because you never know who watching.’ Now that I’m the one doing and they’re the one watching, it’s come full circle.”

Knudsen’s other goal is leading Unity to its first girls’ basketball regional title since 2009. The Rockets are one month away from starting the postseason and have a 14-6 record.