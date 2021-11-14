Unity onto semi-final, credits defense for success

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Football is onto the State semi-final after beating Williamsville 28-7 on Saturday, improving to 12-0 on the season. The offense is averaging 39 points per game this season, but the defense has earned a lot of credit for their success as well.

Through three playoff games the Rockets have only given up four touchdowns, they also had a pick-six and several forced turnovers in Saturday’s quarterfinal win.

“Going in, we thought that our defense would be the strength of our team,” says head coach Scott Hamilton. “We were able to do a lot of things flashy on offense, and offense sells newspapers, and people want to watch highlights of offensive plays, but as Coach Fink said at the beginning of the week — if we win, it’ll be because of our defensive line.”



“We couldn’t ask for more,” says quarterback Blake Kimball. “They got the ball back to us, and we eventually helped them out, but they really kept us in the game and made big plays for us.”

The Rockets are set to face Mt. Carmel in the semi-finals. Mt. Carmel is 12-0 this season, and the No. 2 seed in the 3A Class.