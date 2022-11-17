TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity football is looking to get back to the state tournament. After losing to Prairie Central earlier in the year, the Rockets beat the Hawks to move on to the semifinals.

Head coach Scott Hamilton says it hasn’t been an easy playoffs, but after losing in the state finals last year, they’re determined to get back to the championship.

“Big win for us last week, it’s been probably our toughest road that we’ve ever had through the playoffs. Now we get another huge challenge in a road trip over Williamsville,” Hamilton said.

“I knew that our class and the class below us, and a couple dudes, that we’re special and we had a chance to make it make it back and really prove that we deserve to be there,” Unity senior Hunter Duncan said.

Unity plays at Williamsville Saturday at 2:00 p.m.