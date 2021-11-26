Unity falls short of program’s first State Title, runner-up in 3A Class

DEKALB (WCIA) — Unity had the momentum going into the locker room in the 3A State Title Game Friday night in DeKalb, as a last second pass from Blake Kimball to Dillon Rutledge made it a two score game, giving the Rockets a glimmer of hope heading into half.

FINAL: Byron 35, Unity 7



Rockets finish 13-1, their most wins since 2009. Their sixth runner-up finish since 2000. pic.twitter.com/4eOSu7VxNU — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 27, 2021

“I think we had a lot of momentum, just doing my job to get open, he finds me when I’m open,” says Rutledge. “Big momentum, all we had to do was get a stop and get back in it.”

“I think we kind of went into it with a nothing to lose mentality,” says Kimball. “Like, we got to go score. Sling the ball around, just go let loose.”

A six minute scoring drive by Byron coming out of half squashed anything the Rockets had, as the Tigers won 35-7. 373 rushing yards for Byron proved to be too much for Unity to contain.

“They keep you off balance with all three of the backs,” says head coach Scott Hamilton. “And then in the second half they broke out the option game which we really hadn’t seen from them.



“They were also just, very physical and very good at driving at the point of contact,” says offensive lineman Grant Albaugh. “There were a couple times where we just got run over because they ran our feet more than we did.”

It’s Unity’s fifth runner-up finish since 2005, for head coach Scott Hamilton it never gets easier being so close.

“There’s a lot of people that’d trade places with what we’ve done,” says Hamilton. “We’ve worked together to get a lot of places, do a lot of things, and I’m proud of what these teams accomplished. Not only this year, but since ’94 when I got there.”

There is plenty for the Rockets to be proud of heading home with second place, and their most wins in a season since 2009.