Unity basketball nets two buzzer-beaters in the same week

TOLONO (WCIA) — In a quarter century on the sidelines, Unity girls’ basketball coach David Ellars experienced something last week he’s never seen before.

“No I can’t remember something, never like this, where you have two of them in one week,” Ellars said.

Two buzzer-beaters in a season seems unlikely, the Rockets were on the right end of two of them in a five day stretch. It all started last Monday in a game against Bloomington Central Catholic. Down two with less than 14 seconds to play, junior Lauren Miller missed a layup that would have tied it. After getting the rebound back, she hit the game winning 3 as time expired to win it 45-44.

“I begged for the ball not to come to me,” Miller said with a big smile. “I was really excited for our team, I’m glad we won.”

Then on Friday, it happened again in a game at Mt. Zion. Sophomore Katey Moore was ready for her moment in the spotlight, sinking a turnaround jumper in the lane to send the Rockets home happy with a 45-43 victory.

“I wanted the ball so badly and I was just begging for it to go in,” Moore said. “I just wanted it to go in and luckily it did and I’m so happy that it turned out like that but it was the moments leading up to that and the effort that we put in and the competitiveness that we hung with the team and we persevered and we made it through.”



“I mean the kids just play hard, they never give up,” Ellars added. “Both games we were down probably 8-10 points so the kids never gave up and that’s all we ask is to have a chance at the end of the game.”