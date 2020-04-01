Underwood won’t ask for timeline from Ayo: “We’re never going to put guys in that situation”

WCIA — The uncertainty of the next few months surrounding the coronvirus pandemic is certainly making it tough to predict what might happen for both professional and college basketball. The NCAA announced on Wednesday its recruiting dead period is now extended to May 31, meaning coaches are stuck at home or in their offices trying to fill roster spots for next season. AAU circuits are also on hold, meaning high school players won’t get the chance to play in front of potential college coaches. The NBA season is on hold as well, with the combine and NBA draft expected to be postponed as well.

That’s making it tough for guys like Ayo Dosunmu, who is presumably deciding whether to turn pro, test the NBA waters or return to Champaign for his junior season. Without a chance to improve his stock in the NCAA tournament or at a combine, if it was somehow altered or canceled, would certainly complicate things for Illinois’ leading scorer the past two seasons. Illini head coach Brad Underwood made one thing clear during his teleconference on Tuesday though, he’s not pressuring Dosunmu one way or the other, nor is he giving the Chicago native a timeline for when to decide.

“We’re never going to put guys in that situation,” Underwood said. “It’s never about pressuring anybody. It’s always about being in a position of support and help. We’ve always got a home and I want our guys to always know that.”

Dosunmu was fifth in the Big Ten in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 16.6 points per game. The Morgan Park product was the first Illini to be named first team All-Big Ten since 2010.