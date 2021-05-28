Underwood still dealing with uncertainty in the frontcourt, starting lineup

WCIA — Will he stay? Or will he go? That has been the question ringing around Illini Nation since Kofi Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft in April.

Nothing official has come out yet, but Cockburn has taken to his Twitter account to retweet reports that he is staying in the draft and leaving Illinois.

Sources indicate that All-Big Ten Kofi Cockburn @kxng_alpha will not be returning to Illinois. Cockburn, the consensus 2nd-team All-American C, will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft. #Illini 🔸🔹 https://t.co/rQojpqfxki — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) May 27, 2021



Some fans have taken to sending the center well wishes on social media, which he has retweeted as well. With no official decision made yet, Brad Underwood and his new staff have a seven-foot question mark in the starting lineup.

“We’ve got to continue to wait on Kofi as he goes through that process and I would expect Kofi to have to make a decision here as he gets through workouts and so on and so forth,” says Underwood. “Again, it’s to be determined really.”

Cockburn has a little longer to announce his choice. The deadline for pulling his name out of the draft is July 19.