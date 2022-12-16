CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a loss at home to Penn State last weekend, Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood got on his team for their effort and lack of leadership, calling out Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence did go on social media to say that he respects his head coach for wanting him to succeed. Underwood said today he has high expectations for Shannon, saying he knows Shannon can be one of the best players in the nation. Underwood also said he wants to see more leadership from sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins..

“Excuse me for wanting Terrence Shannon to play with the effort that got him 10 rebounds in one half against UCLA and goes 8 for 9,” Underwood said. “That’s my expectation. Anything else, not going to be that. Coleman’s been in our program for three years. He’s been a part of a lot of things, he should know. So shame on me for expecting him to be that guy.”

“You get on guys and you yell at them and then all of a sudden they’re telling you you got to chill out. I’ve yelled at guys in media timeouts, but they always seem to cool me down,” Hawkins said. “I think we need to get on people. I think it’s been a little too timid.”

“Just stepping up more and doing more than what we’ve been doing and being consistent and just bringing it every day,” Shannon said. “Playing with effort and playing back to the grit that we had at the beginning of the year.”

Illinois tips off at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.