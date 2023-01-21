CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is able to get some much needed rest after 19 straight days. After losing to Indiana on Thursday, Illinois took two days off before their upcoming game against Ohio State.

Head coach Brad Underwood said that contributed to the Illini’s loss against Indiana. Illinois missed 14 free throws and were 24-62 from the field, missing a lot of layups and shots under the basket. Underwood gave credit to Indiana, but said mental and physical fatigue played a role in Illinois missing free throws and layups. Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said the team needs to execute better on offense.

“Offensive execution and we missed a lot of layups,” Shannon said. “It started with me. We got to finish better and we got to make free throws, I think we missed about 14 free throws. Just staying true to our routine, everyone coming in to watch film, everyone working out, listening to coach, and just toughness, you know it’s going to be hard every night, you just got to come with it.”

Illinois is now 4-4 in conference and will play Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. against Ohio State at the State Farm Center.