Underwood responds to Whitman’s open letter: “This team will always be remembered and I’ll make sure of that”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood is thankful to have the support of his boss but also took matters into his own hands on Wednesday, responding publicly for the first time to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s open letter. The note was direct and raw, voicing his displeasure with the Big Ten’s decision not to award the Illini with a share of the regular season championship, calling it avoidable and unfair.

#Illini Underwood on Whitman's open letter: "I would be remiss if I didn't talk about how much that means. We all long for relationships with people that will go to battle with you. Josh is right there after every game in the hug line, he's a guy that went to battle." — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 10, 2021

“This team will always be remembered and I’ll make sure of that,” Underwood said during his regularly scheduled Zoom call with reporters.

#Illini Underwood on having more motivation to win B1G tourney title after not getting regular season championship:



"I want to get through the Big Ten tournament without COVID. I want to be a 1 seed." — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 10, 2021

The Illini (20-6, 16-4) finished Big Ten play with the most conference wins and two ahead of crowned champion Michigan. The Wolverines did not play all 20 games due to a two-week COVID-19 pause recommended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, after the B.1.1.7 variant was found in a student-athlete on campus. Winning percentage was used to determine the league title, with the Wolverines (82.3%) narrowly edging the Illini (80%).

“We all long for relationships with people that will fight for you and will go to battle for you and when you truly believe something is right, I’m appreciative as a coach that I have that support,” Underwood said about Whitman’s letter. “I know our players are.”

Ayo on Hunter Dickinson's comments: "I'm not giving him any clout. He can have that." — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) March 10, 2021

If the Big Ten tournament seeds hold, No. 2 Illinois and No. 1 Michigan would meet in Sunday’s championship game.