Underwood relishing extra time to catch up on practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a long lay off and then two quick games in succession, Illinois men’s basketball is now relishing having some time off over the weekend as they get ready for Nebraska.

They got two big conference wins coming off their program pause for COVID-19. While the second half Thursday against Maryland was no contest, they showed signs of fatigue in the first trailing by four at the half. After not really getting the chance to work on his team over winter break, head coach Brad Underwood will now take all the practice time he can get.

“We need the break,” says Underwood. “We’ve got Saturday to work on us, we really need to work on situations and having an opportunity to continue to work on flowing offensively. It comes at a good time after two back to backs, and a long layoff.”

Next game for the Illini is Tuesday as they head to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.