Underwood optimistic of recruiting efforts as Peach Jam comes to an end

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The EYBL circuit came to an end this weekend at Peach Jam in Georgia, and the Illini made their presence known.

Illinois sent multiple coaches to the south to check in with their top targets. But the Illini weren’t the only ones there. UNC’s Roy Williams, Memphis’ Penny Hardaway, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo were all courtside, just to name a few.

The Illini have all but closed the book on the 2019 recruiting class, although a couple scholarships are still open. Illinois is still working to get a commitment for the 2020 class, and Brad Underwood’s philosophy hasn’t wavered along the way.

“I think you still look at the possibilities of what you need and you try to address those needs as early as you can. We’re gonna go out and try to sign the best high school kids that we can that fit our needs,” Underwood said. “I love the guys we’re on and we’ve got an opportunity here to have a fantastic season and continue to build on that into 21 and in the future. It’s still a process and some people are still early on in that process of making their decisions. But I feel great about it.”

Seven of the 14 Big Ten teams have at least one commit for 2020, Illinois has zero.