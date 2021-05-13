Underwood on assistant coaching search: “We’re acting like a Top 10 program”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood has one spot on his coaching staff filled with another one still to go, at least for now. Former Illini Chester Frazier became an Illini assistant last week, with the announcement coming the same day Kentucky officially announced Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua as new assistants. Filling the other void left by the two Illini assistants who left after four years with Underwood remains a big priority.

“Our brand has never been better and I’m floored by the quality of people that have shown interest in all different levels really and all different ages,” Underwood said. “I’m very humbled by that. We’re acting like a Top 10 program, there’s no doubt about that.”