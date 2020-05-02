Underwood not worried about class balance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With so many transfers in college basketball every year, the days of a balanced roster are long gone.

Illinois is still hitting the recruiting trail hard, even midst the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois is in the top four for Wake Forest grad transfer Chaundee Brown. His final four are Gonzaga, Iowa State, LSU, and the Illini.

Brad Underwood is constantly looking for the next new piece to add to his roster. It used to be a focus to keep your roster balanced between the number of players in each class. But with so many transfers and movement in the sport, those days are long gone.

“We’ve got to bring in the best players who fit our style, who fit our program and not get overly concerned,” Underwood said. “I think the days of worrying about class balance and three freshman, three sophomores, and those days are long, long gone. We’ve got to recruit great character who are really good players and this staff is doing a great job of that.”

Illinois currently has one open scholarship but that could move to three if Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn move on to the NBA.