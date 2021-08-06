Underwood names Hamer Assistant to the Head Coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Basketball head coach Brad Underwood has promoted from within his program, hiring Zach Hamer as the Assistant to the Head Coach. This position was left vacant after Underwood promoted Geoff Alexander to an assistant coach. Hamer takes over this role after spending the last two seasons on the Fighting Illini staff as video coordinator.

“Zach brought his NBA experience and vast knowledge of the game and impacted our team a great deal from the video coordinator position,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am excited to move him to the role of Assistant to the Head Coach, a position that comes with a great deal of responsibility and a partnership with me where tremendous trust exists. Zach is extremely bright and always at the forefront when it comes to ideas that push us forward. He will be heavily involved in all the everyday aspects of helping run a program including scouting, game planning, implementation of concepts and X’s and O’s, player development, and all technology related facets of our operation.”

Hamer joined the program in 2019 after spending the previous two seasons on staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, working as an advance scout and coaching associate. He also spent the 2018 season in the WNBA, serving as video coordinator for the Indiana Fever.