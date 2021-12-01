Underwood keeping end game approach: “This is one of those adversity speed bumps that make you grow up”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The start of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood. Uncertainty has been the name of the game through the first month of the regular season, with constant change a daily reality for the now fifth-year Illini leader.

A three-game NCAA imposed suspension to preseason All-American didn’t start things off a good note. Add that to multiple injuries to top players Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo, in addition to a flu bug that’s making its rounds, and the Illini are just trying to find their footing.

“All this is is a hiccup,” Underwood said after Illinois beat Notre Dame 82-72 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Monday night. “This is one of those adversity speed bumps that make you grow up and it’s the end game. I love this team and I think this team can be downright scary when all the pieces are back because pick your poison on what we do with how you want to guard Kofi.”

After starting the season No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Illini (5-2) fell out of this week’s poll. It’s the first time the program hasn’t been in the rankings since March 2020, two seasons ago. Whether or not the Illini are ranked at this point is not important for Underwood, who is more concerned about whether or not he will have enough guys to take the court. He was forced to cancel practice on Saturday due to a lack of players, the first time in his career he had to do so.

Illinois opens up Big Ten play Friday night hosting Rutgers at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s part of an early two-game conference stretch that includes a trip to Iowa on Monday.

