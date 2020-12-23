Underwood on losing: “It really ticks me off”

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood weighs in on losing, foul troubles after losing two of last three games

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Losing isn’t at the top of Brad Underwood’s favorite things in life. Neither are fouls. Both were topics of conversation during Tuesday’s Zoom call with reporters before the Illinois head coach and his team boarded a plane to Penn State for Wednesday night’s game in Happy Valley.

“It really ticks me off for one,” Underwood said. “I’m usually not very happy about losing a game. I want our guys to understand losing is not an option.”

The Illini (5-3) have lost two out of their last three games, including Sunday at Rutgers. They dropped five more spots in the rankings to No. 18, becoming the only three loss team in the AP Top 25. After peaking at No. 6, the Illini have dropped games to No. 14 Missouri and the 11th-ranked Scarlet Knights, who jumped up eight spots as a result of beating the Illini.

“We’re everybody’s fourth of July, we’re everybody’s New Year’s Day celebration,” Underwood said. “People are getting excited to play us and we have guys who put their name in the draft and people are going after those guys and they’re fired up. We’ve got to expect that every night and grow into that.”

Similar to his first two seasons with the Illini, fouls have been an issue for Underwood’s team. After switching his defensive attack and strategy last season, the defense improved. But it’s back to what it was before in terms of fouls, with Illinois ranking 306th out of 328 teams in the country playing right now. The Illini have committed 164 fouls for an average of 20.5 per game. It cost them against the Scarlet Knights, with No. 11 Rutgers making 10 more free throws than the 18th-ranked Illini even attempted. Against Missouri, the Tigers had nine more points from the line.

“Right now we’re not playing hard enough. And I think that’s the biggest situation right now. And we’re not responding to teams punching us in the mouth, that’s going to be one of the biggest things this year for the season.”

Underwood was particularly displeased with the officiating in Piscataway on Sunday against 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn. He only attempted four free throws, making three. The referees only whistled him for one foul.

“We got guys in our league flopping, and my guy Kofi is just getting annihilated,” Underwood said. “We’re not getting the same whistle, I just need to teach flopping I guess. And acting.”