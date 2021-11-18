Underwood: Illini brand in ‘unbelievable place’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One day after Brad Underwood and his staff landed 2022 Top 75 recruit Ty Rodgers, it is probably save to say they are taking some victory laps around Ubben.

And for good reason, the Michigan native chose the Illini over his home state school Michigan State. This type of recruiting win is something that would have been unheard of just five seasons ago, now it is becoming more and more common for Underwood. In a way only he can put it, he says Illinois is back on the national map.

“For lack of a better term, we’re sexy again,” said Underwood while discussing Rodgers’ signing with media Wednesday. “We’re building it, but we’re doing it what guys that fit us. When we got here we were selling a dream and a vision. And seeing what Ayo’s done, what Trent Frazier’s done, what DaMonte’s done, what Kofi’s done. Our brand is in an unbelievable place.”

Wednesday’s commitment and signing from Rodgers moved the Illini up to the 18th best class in the country and 4th best in the Big Ten, according to 24/7 Sports.