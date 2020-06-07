Underwood, Fahey, Whitman attend peaceful protest

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Many college coaches are speaking out regarding systemic racism in the United States, but some are also taking action. Illinois Men’s Basketball head coach Brad Underwood shared a photo on Twitter, where it shows him attending a peaceful protest in Champaign.

.@illiniathletics gets it, and we are here for CHANGE.



Proud to walk alongside great coaches, staff and leadership today. #BLM pic.twitter.com/8wmK8jfcSO — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) June 6, 2020

Earlier this week, Underwood addressed social injustice on twitter saying, “It is my responsibility as a leader to young black men in our program, that I provide a safe environment, where they can be heard and supported.”

Underwood was also joined by Women’s Basketball head coach Nancy Fahey, and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. They marched alongside hundreds of others in Saturday’s protest in Champaign.

Proud to have strong representation from @IlliniAthletics coaches & staff among the thousands marching thru streets of Champaign in protest today. Kudos to the organizers on a powerful event. Looking forward to planning something with our student-athletes when they return. #BLM pic.twitter.com/F1lmYu9Lnk — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) June 6, 2020

Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith also made his first public comments on Friday on NBCSN’s ‘Lunch Talk Live’ with Mike Tirico. Smith opened up about his own experiences with racism, while making a call to action. More on that can be found here.