Underwood confident Miller would sign, praises versatility in first public comments

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood says he felt confident Adam Miller would sign his National Letter of Intent all along after committing in November. Illini Nation waited on pins and needles though, as the Top 35 national prospect was silent when the signing period opened last Wednesday.

“Everybody has their own timetable and circumstances are obviously different here with corona(virus) but I’ve got the utmost confidence since the day that he committed that he was going to be an Illini,” Underwood said.

Miller made that official on Wednesday in front of family and friends, with the media watching on Zoom, while fans anxiously tuned into his Instagram. Underwood got his first chance to publicly talk about Miller on Thursday morning during a Zoom press conference, praising Miller’s versatility. He still remembers seeing the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter during a private workout in Chicago and leaving impressed. Those thoughts were affirmed at the state tournament, as Underwood watched Ayo Dosunmu and Miller help Morgan Park win a state title.

“I thought he was as dominant as any player on the court as a sophomore and he did it from the defensive end,” Underwood said. “That impression has never left. Adam’s turned into one of the outstanding two-way players in college basketball. He’s an extremely athletic young man with a terrific body. He has the ability to not only play the point but to shoot it as well as anybody in the country. He does that with deep, deep range and then he’s got a game that is high IQ.”

Miller is the highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2020 that includes point guard Andre Curbelo and forward Coleman Hawkins. It’s currently the 15th ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports, and second in the Big Ten only behind Michigan.

Illinois has anywhere between one and three open scholarships remaining for next season, all hinging on whether Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn decide to remain in the NBA Draft, or return to Champaign.