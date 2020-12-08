Ubben Basketball Complex gifted $1 million for renovation project

(WCIA) — People are buying into the Illinois Basketball program–literally and figuratively. The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a $1 million gift towards the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation and expansion project on Monday.

The gift comes from Bryan Ingram and his wife, Patti. Ingram, was a 1986 grad of the Grainger Engineering school. Illinois now as $22 million in donations for their $35 million goal.

In a release for the University, athletic director Josh Whitman says, “We are so appreciative of Bryan and Patti’s generosity to the Illinois basketball programs, and we are so thankful that he has chosen to help our athletic program, an area that he has been passionate about even before his time as an Illinois undergraduate.”

The Ubben renovation project will add 40,000 square feet to the building, while renovating the existing building. They will also expand the team locker rooms and weight rooms, while adding in two new half courts to both the women and men’s current gym space.