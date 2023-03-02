URBANA (WCIA) — Jurdan Tyler is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Urbana wrestler placed third place in the state at the 235 weight class.

Tyler had never wrestled before this year, but still was able to take home the third place medal. Jurdan said she joined wrestling to occupy time and now it’s become her passion and she has dreams of continuing to wrestle in college.

“I feel extremely accomplished,” Tyler said. ‘I feel like I put so much hard work into this room and I put so much hard work in every aspect of my life for that third place now that I think about it and it feels amazing to be able to execute what I’ve planned for so long to do.”

Tyler is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//