Tyler Underwood joins his dad’s staff at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tyler Underwood is joining his father’s staff at Illinois as a support staffer in a new position, Director of Recruiting and Scouting. Tyler just finished a six-year college career, playing four years with the Illini as a walk-on. Underwood appeared in 40 games in Orange and Blue after transferring from Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, playing one year at each, following his dad.

“Tyler has prepared for this opportunity his whole life,” Underwood said. “He has always viewed the game from the coaching perspective and really focused his approach from that side of it more so than as a player these last couple of seasons. Tyler builds strong relationships, and he is respected in the locker room for how he’s pushed his teammates to help them achieve their best. He loves the University of Illinois, and when you combine that with his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball, he is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”