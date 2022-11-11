ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Ty Pence is officially heading to Illinois State. The St. Joseph-Ogden senior basketball player signed his National Letter of Intent with the Redbirds during a ceremony with family and friends Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 guard has a long history with ISU; his father played baseball for the Redbirds, his sister suited up on the softball team and he has a cousin who holds the school career digs record. Despite a head coaching change, with Ryan Pedon hired earlier this year, Pence didn’t waiver with the Redbirds.

“He (Pedon) hasn’t skipped a beat with his communication with me ever since he started talking with me at the beginning, back in about March,” Pence said. “That’s something that’s really stood out with me, even when he got my commitment. Stayed true to his word and he’s continued to talk to me and made me feel wanted as a player.”