URBANA (WCIA) — Two Monticello golfers were back on familiar ground playing at the American Junior Golf Association Tournament in Urbana. Maddux Quick shot over 40 in 52nd place and Andrew Neef in 53rd at over 44. The boys said it’s inspiring seeing professional golfers come out of Champaign County.

“Seeing them do that from where they came from, a small town like me, it definitely gives me a lot of hope and inspiration,” Maddux Quick said.

“It’s kind of nice to see like how they did it and know that it can be done and that it is possible to make it from where we are,” Andrew Neef said.