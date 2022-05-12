CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two former Illinois football players have officially signed contracts with teams in the NFL.

Former Illini Kerby Joseph has officially signed with the Detroit Lions. The safety agreed to a four year, $5 million dollar contract. He gets a $849,000 dollar signing bonus and will be getting 100% of his maximum compensation allowable.

Another former Illini, Vederian Lowe, has also agreed to a contract. The Vikings 6th round pick agreed to a four year, 3.86 million dollar contract. He received a $197,000 dollar signing bonus and will count over $750,000 on the 2022 cap.