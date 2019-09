CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois volleyball is once again proving, it has no problem playing in the fifth set. The Illini beat No. 19 Tennessee twice over the weekend, both matches that went to five sets. It's a trend that's nothing new for third year head coach Chris Tamas, his teams are 13-4 in the deciding set.

"Those 5 set wins were huge and this past weekend was a huge team learning moment," Illinois redshirt freshman setter Diana Brown said. "We together as a team learned what we can do and what we really shouldn't do this weekend."