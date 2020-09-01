Tuscola’s Quinn nets SIU offer, won’t play football to focus on hoops

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is officially in the mix for Tuscola junior Jalen Quinn. The Salukis extended an offer to the 6-foot-3 point guard on Monday.

Blessed to have received an offer from Southern Illinois University pic.twitter.com/eqdln3InbR — Jalen Quinn (@jalen_quinn) September 1, 2020

“I expected a couple schools to contact me, but not as many as I got contacted,” Quinn said about the first day schools could reach out to him earlier this summer. “That was a very exciting day for me and my family, as well as my coaches and friends. It was overall just a great day for me.”

Quinn’s two other offers are from SEMO and University of Illinois-Chicago. So far, he’s heard from more than 20 schools, including Illinois and Purdue. He has visited both schools, and was seen at several Illini games last season. The combo guard is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2022. He made the decision earlier this year to focus just on basketball and not play football, like he has the past two years. Quinn is focusing on his play in the AAU circuit, suiting up with the Illinois Wolves out of Chicago.

“I kinda feel like his stock will continue to elevate now that he’s starting to get that exposure, and going against those guys,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. “He’s really come a long way with his maturity, and I think having some confidence to make decisions.”

Quinn averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals per game for the Warriors as a sophomore, helping them to a 26-4 record and a regional final appearance.