Tuscola’s Kresin and Tabeling still gearing up for playoff run

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — With the chance it was going to be their last practice of the year, the Tuscola Warriors decided to put on their new jerseys and play.

“For the seniors we were like ‘this could be it, this could be our last game of the season, and it’s going to be against each other.’ So we kind of got to play our last game,” says Logan Tabeling. “We got to wear our jerseys, just because we knew something might happen.”

“We just wanted to all do it as a team,” says Lucas Kresin. “We all just got together and got to have fun and play the game that we love.”

But before their season was suspended, seniors Logan Tabeling and Lucas Kresin were getting ready to lead the Warriors on another deep run.Last season Tabeling went 9-0, with a 1.27 ERA on the mound. Kresin hit a walk-off single to win the sectional. A sour ending left them wanting more though, after a run rule 12-2 loss to Pleasant Plains in the Super-Sectional.

Throughout the season, we were all determined this season to get better,” says Kresin. “Everybody was putting their time into the cage and throwing. We thought we could probably have another good run to make it to the super-sectional, maybe even state, but we couldn’t really see how we progressed throughout the year.”

“The fact that I think we could have gone so far this year, it’s so disappointing that I haven’t been able to play with these guys,” says Tabeling.

Both guys will play in college, with Tabeling going to Wright State and Kresin to University of Illinois-Springfield. They’re hoping to take care of some unfinished business first. The Warriors placed third at State in 2018, and the senior class wants to prove they can get back there again.

“We were kind of like the drop-off,” says Tabeling. “That’s how it’s been our whole lives, like hidden under the top classes above us. So this was a time where we could have proved to other people that we weren’t the drop-off, and we were still as good as the others.”

Kresin and Tabeling are still working out at home, so they’ll be ready if they do get to put their jerseys on again.