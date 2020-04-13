Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn remains optimistic despite no AAU ball yet

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn had his bags packed for Dallas and Kansas City, but will have to stay home instead. The Warriors basketball standout is missing the start of his AAU basketball season with the Illinois Wolves.

“Just knowing I could have been out there and showing college coaches what I can do, and them wanting to see me play,” says Quinn. “It’s unfortunate for me and a lot of kids out there, and the only thing I can do is just keep working and do what I can do during this time off.”

Most of the tournaments on the AAU circuit are already cancelled due to COVID-19. It was panning out to be a big season for Quinn, who was just starting to receive interest from Division I programs.

“They wanted to see what he can do versus the best players in the country, and he was going to have that opportunity,” says Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth. “At that point when you’re playing against the best, it’s sink or swim. And I think he was ready and had a chip on his shoulder.”

Bozarth said Quinn showed college potential in just eighth grade. The point guard has already taken several unofficial visits to Power 5 schools, including a few to Illinois this year.

“I’ve always grown up watching them and them being my favorite team and my dream school growing up,” says Quinn. “Just now I’m getting older, and they have interest in me, it’s a really big thing for me.”

Quinn averaged 21 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, passing the 1,000-point mark with two years left to play. He knows he’s already shown a lot, even if this year’s AAU season doesn’t happen.

“I’m definitely happy in the place that I am right now,” says Quinn. “Not everybody gets the attention that I have right now, and it’s really good that I have it, me being only a sophomore, I still have seasons ahead of me, and so I’m very grateful for that.”

Missouri and Purdue are also showing interest, but Illinois is still at the top of the list.