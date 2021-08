WCIA — Tuscola senior Jalen Quinn is heading to Loyola. The 6-foot-3 guard verbally committed to play for the Ramblers late Sunday evening, ending his recruitment that included several big time offers including Northwestern, DePaul, Virginia Tech and others.

Quinn is one of the area’s best players, averaging 24.5 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a junior with the Warriors.