TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior three-sport athlete Chris Boyd officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his track and field career with Arkansas State on Wednesday. Boyd will throw shot put, discus and possibly hammer throw for the Red Wolves, picking the school ahead of several opportunities, including a chance to throw at Illinois.

“It means a lot,” Boyd said. “We never really thought about going to college for sports until about last year watching my brother and since then, I was like, ‘Hey maybe I’ll give it a shot in track’ and it’s a big opportunity for me.”

At Tuscola, Boyd plays football and basketball, along with track and field. The two-time state qualifier finished second at EIU last year in shot put with a throw of 17.67 meters. This year Boyd has his eyes set on breaking Hunter Woodard’s school record in the shot at 63 feet, with a top goal of winning a state title in May in Charleston.