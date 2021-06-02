Tuscola softball caps perfect season, sights set on run to state

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola softball is used to winning but even they didn’t anticipate this. The Warriors capped off a perfect regular season this week and sit at 21-0 entering Thursday’s first round playoff game. It’s the first time in program history they haven’t lost in the regular season.

“I expected us to come out a little dull considering we got a whole year off,” Tuscola junior Kerri Pierce said.



“You never expect to not lose a game,” Tuscola head coach Lenny Sementi said. “We’ve told them all along at some point it’s probably going to happen. When it happens? We don’t know.”

The team is paced by an offense that boasts two hitters batting over .500 in senior Kendyl Ring and sophomore Ella Boyer. And their opponents are kept off the scoreboard by Kaitlyn Refisteck, who boasts a miniscule ERA of 0.55. While those stats jump off the sheet, they say it’s a team effort.

“We’ve got hot bats,” Pierce said. “We can hit from top to bottom in the line-up, and we’ve got an amazing pitcher.”

After having their season canceled last year due to the pandemic, the team has had even longer to sit on the disappointment of 2019 when they were upset in their own regional. They’re looking to redeem themselves from that loss and send off their Seniors as winners.

“I told them we’re playing with them and we’re going to play as hard as we can all the time and we’re just going to go,” Sementi said.



“My freshman year we lost first round of regionals, so I think for us juniors and the seniors this year it would be amazing to get past that level,” Pierce added. “The entire team is starving to go to state this year, and I think we can.”

The Warriors host a regional this weekend, if they win it, it’ll be their ninth regional title in 15 years.