Tuscola football, volleyball put on COVID pause

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — The Tuscola football team is shutting down all team-related activities for the next two weeks due to a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases on the team, head coach Andy Romine confirmed to WCIA Thursday.

Warriors Athletic Director Ryan Hornaday also confirmed the Tuscola volleyball team will also be on pause. Cross Country and Golf will be able to continue competition.

Romine says there are a “significant” number of cases on the team, which has put even more into quarantine due to contact tracing. As of the announcement, the team is planning on resuming practices and activities Oct. 11.

The Warriors will miss their games against Clinton and St. Teresa over the next two weeks because of the pause. The games will be considered losses and drop Tuscola to 2-5. Romine is still holding on the hope for the postseason, as they have the most playoff points among 2A teams who could reach four wins.

The Warriors remaining schedule includes Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian.