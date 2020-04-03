Trucks and Trashcans: Illini staying in shape with unconventional workouts

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — From pulling SUV’s, to jumping on trash bins, Illinois football players are using whatever it takes to get their workout in. Despite not being on campus for spring ball, the Illini have been taking to social media to post some of their unconventional methods of working out.

“It’s absolutely amazing the things these guys are coming up with to and they surpassed my creativity,” says head strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez. “I’m excited that they’re finding a way to continue to stay in shape.”

With college sports suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Illini don’t have access to weight room equipment. Head strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez is challenging the team to stay active with whatever they have available, but that doesn’t mean their slacking off. Josh Imatorbhebhe posted a video of doing box-jumps of a 45-inch trashcan. Kendall Smith did lunges with packs of water to function as dumbbells. Several linemen also posted videos of them pushing pickup trucks to function as a sled.

“We have one of the best weight rooms in the country, but we can’t use it,” says Illini head coach Lovie Smith. “Coach Lou has been around a long period of time, and knows there are other ways. He’s a veteran strength and conditioning coach that knows how to get it done with what equipment the players have, and that’s what were doing.”

“Once something is taken away from you, you get an idea of what that might’ve meant to you,” says Hernandez. “You really see that guys are eager to get better.”

This time of year is when the Illini would normally put down the weights and shift their focus towards the field for spring ball. But since the Illini aren’t getting the time on the field, Illinois lineman Doug Kramer says the unconventional workouts are what’s keeping them motivated.

“We were going into spring ball with a lot of momentum, I think the team feels the best it’s ever had,” says Kramer. “Everyone looks great in the workouts, it’s super competitive. It’s a weird time, but you got to stay in shape somehow.

“The biggest thing we’re going to see out of this is where our group of guys is where our leadership is,” says Hernandez. “And which guys are really starting to embrace this opportunity. I think we’re going to move in the right direction there.”