Trio of running backs leading the way for Maroons

(WCIA) — Champaign Central is heading into the 2019 football season with a group of 20-plus seniors. Among the large group are running backs Correyante Boyd, Tarell Evans, and Illini Baseball commit Connor Milton.

“Any one of us could have a good game so like when I’m having a good game and they’re keying on me, says Boyd. “Then we can go to Connor or Terrell so easily and we’ll still be unstoppable.”



Maroons head coach Tim Turner says, “They’re very unselfish guys so we’re able to spread the ball around and nobody is really worried about where they carries are going, they’re just worried about if we score or not so it’s really exciting to have that kind of maturity out of all three guys who could be a feature back.”

Jabali Maatuka is also getting the chance to step into the quarterback role after the Maroon’s graduated standout quarterback Luke McMahon.

The Maroons kick off the season on Friday, August 31st, at Metamora.