Tri-County bounces back to claim third in 1A

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — After suffering a blowout defeat in the semifinal on Friday, the Tri-County girls basketball team responded on Saturday with a 64-59 win to bring home third.

Guard Tayler Barry lead the way with 30 points. 14 of those coming at the free throw line. Bella Dudley added 19 for the Titans.

“Yesterday I feel like we were all just nervous and just not playing our Tri-County basketball and today we just knew it was our time to shine,” Barry said.

“We have the keep on pushing mentally,” Melia Eskew said. “No matter what time is left, how far we are up or down, we keep on pushing until the buzzer sounds.”

“We have some big monsters in here, we can do some crazy things if we want to, again the ride is unreal,” head coach Joe Morrisey said. “Never won 30 games or anything before in my life, and it gets better and better every time I coach.”

The Titans improve on their fourth place finish from last season.