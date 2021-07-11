Trey Sweeney drafted as 20th overall pick to New York Yankees

(WCIA) — Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. The All-American was picked 20th overall by the New York Yankees. Sweeney is just the third player in EIU history to be picked in the first round, and the first since Stan Royer was drafted to the Oakland A’s in 1988.

“I mean it’s just crazy, it’s one of the most iconic sports teams of all time, and putting on these pinstripes is wild, it’s something I’ve never dreamed of, this is awesome,” said Sweeney on the ESPN broadcast on Sunday night. “I mean it was just a lot of hard work, and just using my strengths, and being able to put the bat on the ball, and do it consistently and well, and help put my school on the map a little bit, it was nice to see.”

The All-American shortstop is coming off a standout sophomore season, going .382 at the plate with 58 RBIs. Sweeney set a season record with 46 walks, including 11 intentional walks. He hit over .400 most of season with .401 average until final two games of the season, earning the fourth best single season on-base percentage at .522. Now the OVC Conference player of the year will get to wear the pinstripes to start his pro career. The highest draft pick in EIU history was Tim Pyznarski, who was drafted 15th overall in 1981 to the A’s.