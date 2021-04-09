Trent Frazier turning pro

WCIA — Trent Frazier is turning pro. The Illinois senior guard announced on Friday afternoon he’s entering his name in the NBA Draft and hiring an agent, meaning his time as an Illini is officially over. Frazier could have use an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA passed a blanked COVID-19 waiver, but he will move on instead.

“To my teammates, my brothers, and all of Illini Nation, I want to say thank you for being part of this special journey,” Frazier said in a post on social media. “We have created memories that will last forever. You guys took me in and helped me grow into the person I am today. The support you guys have given me has been overwhelming. You have made these 4 years incredible and so special. I will be an Illini forever!”

Frazier scored 1,434 points in his four year career, ranking him 18th on the program’s all-time scoring list. The Florida native originally committed to former Illini coach John Groce but stayed on board after Brad Underwood was hired. Frazier was instrumental leading the program’s turnaround, going from a record worst 21 losses in 2018-19 to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament this season.