Trent Frazier staying at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini guard Trent Frazier has decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft, and return to Illinois. The senior guard announced he was turning pro and keeping his eligibility but signing an NCAA approved agent, but the senior announced via his social media pages that he is all-in on another season at Illinois.

Frazier is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Frazier scored 1,434 points in his four year career, ranking him 19th on the program’s all-time scoring list. Frazier earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received honorable mention all-conference honors this past season. He was the Illini’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points, while leading the team in three’s and steals.

The Illini also added in Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer. The 6-foot-1 guard is the third Puerto Rico native to join the team, along with soon-to-be sophomore Andre Curbelo and recent signee RJ Melendez.

With the Utes, Plummer averaged 13.6 points, and 2.2 rebounds last season. During the 2019 season, Plummer set a new Pac-12 tournament record, scoring nine 3-pointers to break the previous record set by Klay Thompson.