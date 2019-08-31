Transfers shine in Illini debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It took until his fourth year to do it but Lovie Smith has his 10th win at Illinois and it’s a convincing victory no less, the first Illini blowout since Smith’s first game at Illinois way back in 2016.

Transfers and defense the two biggest storylines of Saturday’s win. Six grad transfers started in their Illini debut and while Lovie’s rebuild falls largely on the 2017 class in guys who played young, it’s the transfers who provide the boost and reinforcements to win now. Quarterback Brandon Peters showed he’s more than just a pocket passer, eluding defenders on his way to running for a touchdown. The Michigan transfer also threw for 3 scores, completing 60 percent of his passes.

“I don’t know if I’m dual threat but I just run when I can, need to make plays, move the chains,” Peters said.

“Brandon looked really good,” wide receiver Trevon Sidney said. “Man receivers looked good too, we didn’t drop a ball.”

Defense the other big question mark coming in and after a shaky first series that saw the Zips go 50 yards and kick a field goal, the Illini D was dominant the rest of the way. Akron had less than 100 yards of total offense at half, just seven rushing yards.

“I thought our defensive staff had a great plan and the players really executed,” Lovie Smith said.

“It was great work by the defense as a whole,” Wole Betiku said. “Jake, Jamal Milan, Jamal Woods, everybody as a defense played a good game.”

Multiple guys went out, Kerby Joseph started at safety but was ejected for targeting, he’ll miss the first half next week at UConn. Mike Epstein and Reggie Corbin went down with injuries, Epstein was carted off with a knee injury, Corbin was limited with a hip pointer.