Transfer defensive lineman TeRah Edwards commits to Illinois

WCIA — Northwestern transfer defensive tackle TeRah Edwards announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is transferring to Illinois.

The 6’2″, 294 pound lineman saw limited time over two years with the Wildcats, recording just two tackles, one of them coming against Illinois in 2020. Edwards adds depth to a position of need for the Illini, as they lose four pass rushers to graduation.

Edwards was a three-star prospect coming out of Groveport Madison High School in Groveport, Ohio by 247Sports. He had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, Iowa State, and more at that time.