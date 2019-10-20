Tourney expectations motivating Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re only a few weeks away from Illinois basketball and there’s a lot of buzz around the program heading into this season.

Expectations are high, as many people have the Illini making it back to the NCAA tournament this season, somewhere they haven’t been since 2013. Brad Underwood is embracing that, but knows it won’t be easy in the Big Ten.

“I think we can be a team that everybody is very, very proud of. We’re in the Big Ten, it’s a tremendous basketball league, nobody is going to let you pass them, you have to go earn it,” Underwood said. “I say it all the time, we’re the 11th ranked program in the history of college basketball and it’s time that we have those expectations and it’s time we start acting like that and that’s what we’re striving for every single day.”

Illinois plays Nicholls State on November 5th to open the regular season.