Tough stretch awaits Illinois, hoping to make it through the month without cancelations

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is going for it’s third straight conference win which could give them the momentum it needs to make it through the upcoming January gauntlet. It’s been a full week since the Illini took down Indiana. The only time they’ll go that long without a game this year until the final game of the season unless COVID-19 issues crop up and force the cancellation of games.

The Big Ten hasn’t had to deal with that during the conference season yet. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talked yesterday about the Big Ten’s ability to get to this point of the season.

“I think it shows an unbelievable plan by our league and by our university,” says Underwood. “Not to say we’re not going to have cases and not going to have games cancelled but, we’ll see how it plays out, we’ve been very fortunate. And a plan that’s been well thought out has been pretty effective thus far.”

Looking ahead the Illini will stay in state to take on the surprising Northwestern Wildcats before ending January by playing three teams ranked in the Top 25. Illinois has had their time to rest, but now starts the point in the year where we find out if they’re sleep walking or playing for a title.