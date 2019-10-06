Top High School Storylines of 2019: 10-6

(WCIA) — It was an eventful year in the high school sports season, and WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns breaks down some of the top story lines of 2019. Here’s the Top-10 through 6 in our countdown:

10) ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

We recognized 36 high school students in 12 different sports from across the WCIA 3 viewing area. Urbana senior wrestler Luke Luffman won the Winter/Spring 500 dollar scholarship. One boy and one girl from this fall and next spring, will each take home a 500 dollar scholarship in June.

9) GOLF

Overall it was a quiet year at state golf for area teams. No local boys or girls team won a state title, that hadn’t happened since 2014. Sacred Heart-Griffin was the highest finisher, coming in third in Class 1A. St. Thomas More girls got fifth in 1A with Butler signee Alaina Bowie capping her career with a third place medal. The four time state qualifier finished in the Top 10 individually three straight years.

8) DISTRICT FOOTBALL RESCINDED

Exactly one year after IHSA member schools voted to go to districts and eliminate football conferences all together, the landscape change is rescinded, meaning high school football scheduling and playoff format will stay the same for the foreseeable future. Last year’s vote to move to districts in 2021 was passed by just 23 votes, this time the motion to keep everything the same passes by 133 votes.

7) CROSS COUNTRY

The Monticello boys cross country wins the Class 1A, State Title. The Sages finish six points better than second for their second championship in school history and fourth trophy in the last seven years. Clifton Central boys finish fourth, Uni High sixth. The Monticello girls come in second in Class 1A, with Unity third, St. Joseph-Ogden and Uni High also in the Top 10

6) VOLLEYBALL

St. Teresa volleyball had plenty to celebrate at Rebird Arena in Normal as the Bulldogs win their very first state title beating Breese Mater Dei in straight sets for the Class 2A title. The Bulldogs capa their best season in school history finishing 37-5 St. Joseph-Ogden also in the Class 2A Final Four. After losing in the semifinals, the Spartans rally back to take third for their second trophy in the last four years. Athens the other team at ISU, the Lady Warriors also finish third.

The Top-5 moments of the high school sports season will be released on December 25th, 2019.